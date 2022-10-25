Liz Truss in Farewell Address, Says Her Govt Helped Businesses, Citizens Avoid Bankruptcy

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday gave her farewell speech outside the 10, Downing Street where she reflected on her tenure as prime minister.

Truss is now on her way to Buckingham Palace where she will meet King Charles III and tender her resignation following which King Charles III will invite Rishi Sunak to form the government.

“This government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hardworking families and businesses. We reversed the national insurance increase. We helped millions of households with their energy bills and helped thousands of businesses avoid bankruptcy,” Truss said in her farewell address.

She was with her husband Hugh O’Leary and her children outside the 10, Downing Street.

Liz Truss also quoted Seneca, the Roman philosopher, and said: “It’s not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

Truss also said that the UK cannot afford to be a low-growth country and urged the incoming cabinet to ‘take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently.’

“We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth. We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently. This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens. And restoring power to democratic institutions. It means lower taxes so people can keep more of the money that they earn,” Truss said.

Truss is the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK’s political history. She resigned after her own party and cabinet members rebelled against her.

It was Queen Elizabeth II, who died recently, who appointed her prime minister and it was her son King Charles III, who received her resignation. Charles III will soon have an audience with Rishi Sunak and appoint him Prime Minister of the UK.

Truss was forced to junk her entire mini-budget and sack her chancellor to the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng as she was accused of upending the UK economy.

Truss also said Ukraine should prevail and the UK should bolster its defenses. She said: “Now more than ever we must support Ukraine. Ukraine must prevail and we must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences.”

