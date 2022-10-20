Liz Truss Quits After Six Weeks in Office; Here’s a Look at Other Shortest-Serving UK Premiers

Amid an escalating political crisis, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history. She was in office since September 6, 2022.

Speaking outside the 10 Downing Street office in London, Truss said that she could not deliver the promises she had made, and hence the Conservative Party had lost faith in her.

Since she took over on September 6, Truss was forced to abandon her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, and face a massive backlash over her economic programme. Her interior minister Suella Braverman also quit the government and Truss had to face a parliament on booing MPs.

Here’s a list of former British prime ministers in recent history who had a short tenure

George Canning- 118 days

George Canning was the prime minister of Britain for just 118 days, from April to August in 1827. Canning also held several cabinet positions before he held office.

Frederick John Robinson- 144 days

Frederick John Robinson, was the British Prime Minister from 31 Auguest 1827 to 21 January 1828. Robinson was also the Chancellor of the Exchequer for four years before holding the top office.

Bonar Law- 210 days

Bonar Law was a British Prime Minister belonging to the Conservative Party from October 1922 to May 1932. Law resigned due to ill health.

Sir Alec Douglas – 1 year, 1 day

Sir Alec Douglas was the British Prime Minister from the Conservative Party from19 october 1963 to 16 October 1964.

Sir Anthony Eden- 1 year, 279 days

Sir Anthony Eden was a Conservative British Prime Minister from April 6 1955 to January 9 1957. He resigned from his post and was a deputy to Winston Churchill for nearly 15 years.

Gordon Brown- 2 years, 318 days

Gordon Brown stayed the British Prime Minister for almost 3 years, from 27 June 2007 to 11 May 2010. He also served as the Chancellor in the Tony Blair government for a decade. This made him the longest serving chancellor of the Exchequer since the 1820s.

Neville Chamberlain – 2 years, 348 days

Arthur Neville Chamberlain led the country from May 1937 to May 1940 and was the prime minister during the first eight months of the Second World War until his resignation.

