Location for Second US-North Korea Summit Chosen: Donald Trump
Trump said Kim is looking "very forward" to the next meeting with him and so does he.
File photo: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un at the first summit.
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the location for the second US-North Korea summit, to be held late February, has been decided and would be announced in due course.
The White House confirmed on Friday that the second meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would occur next month, following a rare visit to Washington by a senior North Korean general.
Vice chairman Kim Yong Chol, a right-hand man to Kim, met the US president here as the two nations seek a denuclearisation accord that could ease decades of hostility.
"We had a very good meeting yesterday with North Korea...It lasted almost two hours. We agreed to meet sometime the end of February. We have picked the country, but we will be announcing it in the future," Trump told reporters here.
Trump said Kim is looking "very forward" to the next meeting with him and so does he. The US president and Kim first met in June last year in Singapore where they agreed on a verifiable denuclearisation of North Korea.
Trump said a lot of progress has been made since then.
"We have made a lot of progress that has not been reported by the media...we have made a lot of progress as far as denuclearisation is concerned...We have made a lot of tremendous progress that has not been reported, unfortunately, but it will be. Things are going very well with North Korea," he said.
