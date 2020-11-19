News18 Logo

Lockdowns In Europe Avoidable, School Closures Not Effective - WHO Europe

Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through nearuniversal maskwearing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe office said on Thursday.

GENEVA: Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe office said on Thursday.

Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference: “Lockdowns are avoidable, I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last resort measure. If mask use reached 95%, lockdowns would not be needed.”

Primary schools should be kept open, he said, adding that children and adolescents are not driving spread of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 and school closures are “not effective”.

  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 16:09 IST
