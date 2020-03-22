English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Lockdowns Not Enough to Defeat Coronavirus, Says WHO Expert Mike Ryan

Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) attends a news conference on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Ryan said the the danger currently with the lockdowns is in case effective aren’t put in place, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on Sunday, adding that there need to be public health measures to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

"What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them," Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up."

