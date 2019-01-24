English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Locked Out of House by Pelosi, Trump Plans Alternative for State of the Union Speech
The clash between two of Washington's most powerful leaders escalated the standoff that has partly closed the government for 33 days and that threatens the US economy and the livelihoods of about 800,000 federal workers.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would hold an alternative event to the State of the Union address after Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi barred him from speaking in the House of Representatives until the partial government shutdown ends.
