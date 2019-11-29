London Bridge Sealed after Several People Stabbed, Says British Police; One Suspect Detained

London: The Metropolitan Police on Friday said several people were injured and a man was held after a stabbing near London Bridge in the centre of the British capital.

The news came after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. Sky News reported that police had shot the suspected attacker.

The force said it was called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge at 1:58 pm (13.58 GMT, or 7.28 pm IST). "A man has been detained... We believe a number of people have been injured," it added.

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," the police said in a statement.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

A spokesperson had earlier said, "It appears somebody has been shot."

Emergency services cordoned off the bridge across the River Thames in the centre of the metropolis. Police could be seen ushering people away from the northern end of the bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the Thames.

Police later confirmed that a man has been detained and a number of people are believed to have been injured in the incident. Scotland Yard confirmed that police were called to a stabbing near London Bridge just before 2 pm.

London Ambulance Services has declared that they are treating the situation as a "major incident".

A BBC reporter, who was near the spot, said he heard two shots and saw a man "prone" on the ground. Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes. The London ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

London Bridge was the scene of a June 2017 attack when Islamic State-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.

In March 2017, an attacker fatally struck four people with a car on nearby Westminster Bridge then fatally stabbed a police officer before security forces shot and killed him in a courtyard outside Parliament.

(With Reuters inputs)

