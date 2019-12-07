London Bridge Terrorist Buried in Ancestral Village in Pak-occupied-Kashmir
The General Manager, public relations, of Pakistan International Airlines Abdul Hafeez said Khan's body was flown to Islamabad from London and then handed over to his family on Friday.
File photo of police cordon at the scene of the stabbing on London Bridge.
Islamabad: Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist of Pakistani origin who was shot dead during last week's terror attack in London, has been buried in his family's ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a media report on Saturday.
Talking to Dawn Newspaper, the General Manager, public relations, of Pakistan International Airlines Abdul Hafeez said Khan's body was flown to Islamabad from London and then handed over to his family on Friday.
Khan's relatives drove the body to Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the daily reported. His funeral was held and Khan was buried in the evening, the daily said.
Khan, 28, stabbed and killed two people in the London Bridge terrorist attack on November 29.
He was later identified as a convicted terrorist who was jailed seven years ago over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land owned by his family in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Khan, had also discussed staging a Mumbai-style attack on the UK Parliament, and was described by the UK judge who sentenced him for terrorism offences in 2012 as an ongoing risk to the public with a "serious, long-term venture in terrorism".
He had been released on licence, or parole, in December last year and was reportedly being monitored via an electronic tag.
