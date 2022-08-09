London Diary: As Inflation Bites Britain, People Give Up Credit Cards, Sell Pets

Time to save: It can be difficult sometimes to comprehend poverty, or even a penny-pinching tightening in Britain and Western Europe. But that is what Britain is now grappling with. Worse is to follow. The current inflation rate is 9.4 per cent, and the Bank of England official estimates that to rise to 13 per cent at the least and stay that way until at least the end of next year.

Already lifestyles have changed. People are just not shopping at several stores such as Waitrose that offer high-end produce. Many have given up driving to take public transport. And now the Post Office reveals that more and more are putting their credit cards aside to pay for their expenses with cash to better limit their spending. At the extreme end sit some reports of people selling their pets in order to save money.

Together with that growth has slowed down, and the economy is due to go into recession by the end of the year. So, feel jobs, and a reduced income through inflation. Those illegal migrants seeking to sneak into the UK risking their lives on those little boats have no idea what they’re coming into.

Matter of faith: Two Hindu events over recent days came in style and on scale in London. At the famous Neasden temple to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Parmukh Swami Maharaj, and in Southall to celebrate Janmashtami. But an incidental truth stood out to stand strong at both festivals — just how many people from other faiths came to join in.

Very prominently, a large number of Sikhs came to both festivals, to join the prayers within the temples, and to join the celebrations outside. As at these festivals, so through daily life through London, the separatists with their little hate agendas are really an inconsequential minority. They have more of a life in the media than they do out on the streets and within homes.

