London Diary: Close Aide Getting Pulled from Egypt by India Will Worry Nirav Modi

Nirav aide nabbed: Nirav Modi will be a seriously worried man now after his close associate Subhash Shankar Parab was deported successfully from Egypt to Mumbai on Tuesday. Getting someone back from Egypt is of course a relatively straightforward affair, with none of the complicated rigmarole that the British require that makes it easy for a wanted person to stay on and hard for a government to get back.

The deportation may not have a direct bearing on the matter under consideration by the appeals court in London. That is due to take a decision, expected later this month, on the narrow point of whether Nirav Modi’s mental health is such that he should be extradited, and whether Indian authorities could look after him sufficiently well.

British MP Imran Khan found guilty of child sex abuse: It’s not a good time to be called Imran Khan anywhere. In Pakistan, he is now a former prime minister after getting outvoted and ousted. In Britain, the Conservative MP from Wakefield Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old boy and then expelled from the Conservative party. Khan had denied that he groped the boy back in January 2008 but a jury at the Southwark Crown Court held him guilty.

The jury held that Imran Khan forced the boy to drink gin at a party, dragged him upstairs, forced him to watch porn, and then assaulted him. Khan has said he will appeal against the conviction.

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt gave the dispute a twist when he declared the conviction a “dreadful miscarriage of justice”. He later apologised for defending this Imran Khan.

Happy campers: Britain’s breed of caravan tourists are being offered an unexpected new home in Kerala. Caravan tourism where tourists drive camper vans they live in is not very popular in Britain, but it does have a dedicated band who will go nowhere until they can drive their home to it. The caravan community is abuzz now with new offers in Kerala, no doubt for later this year past the summer.

Kerala has set up its first park and is promising many more to come. A number of hoteliers have enlisted for the project launched by the state government, to provide support services at the parks. Caravan safaris are set to become a popular attraction for British tourists, and other dedicated caravan tourists across Europe.

