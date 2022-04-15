London Diary: Depraved Doctor of Indian Origin Had Won Queen's Award, MBE

Sickening conduct: And now once again an Indian GP (general practitioner) has been found guilty of serious sex offences against a number of patients. This time it’s Dr Krishna Singh, 72, held guilty of 54 offences against a number of women over a period of 35 years. During this period he had won a Queen’s Award and a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for outstanding services. The doctor will be sentenced next month.

Such offences by doctors, and it is more often than not Indian doctors, have been recorded with depressing frequency, though that has reduced over recent years. Krishna Singh, who has been released on bail after surrendering his passport, was found to have kissed and groped a number of his patients and made sleazy comments. The women came forward after the first complaint in 2018. The offenders have almost all been first-generation migrants.

Stolen Indian artefacts to be returned: In a remarkable decision, the Glasgow City Council has voted to return a ceremonial sword and other looted artefacts to India. These are currently lying in a city museum. The council voted also to return a large number of artefacts to Benin from which region they had been shipped over in colonial times.

The sword is a 14th-century ceremonial sword with a scabbard looted from the Deccan region. Besides, six architectural antiquities from Kanpur, Gwalior and Bihar will be returned to India through its High Commission. The six objects were looted from temples in the 19th century; the sword was illegally purchased after it was stolen. All seven were illegally gifted to the Glasgow Museum. The decision opens up a new channel of restoring stolen objects through a democratic route when the government refuses to part with them.

Ukraine refugees sexually exploited: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has cautioned Britain over its scheme for settling refugees from Britain in UK homes after reports that some British men have been sexually exploiting Ukrainian women after offering them shelter, The Guardian reports. The UN agency says single women should not be placed in homes with single men.

The UK government had launched a Homes for Ukraine scheme under which more than 150,000 people have offered space in their homes for fleeing Ukrainians. That scheme will now be monitored more closely.

