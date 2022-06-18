London Diary: Escape Routes Narrow for Assange as Extradition Road Widens

Clearing the way: So the Home Secretary has decided as expected that Julian Assange can be extradited to the US. This was more a rubber-stamping of the court decision permitting extradition than any discretionary decision by the Home Office, even though the Home Office does have the powers to block extradition on humanitarian grounds. It was never likely that after the court considered the case on humanitarian grounds and permitted extradition, the British government itself would step in to refuse it.

Assange will of course go to the High Court in appeal. The High Court has considered this case once already. That is after the US government appealed against a magistrate court decision earlier to block extradition on humanitarian grounds, principally that Assange has mental health conditions that would not be appropriately treated in the US, and that he is suicide-prone — and the US authorities would not do enough to prevent it.

This time the high court will hear an appeal all over again, coming from the Assange side, but the arguments for the HC to consider would be much the same, it would only be a different set of judges. It’s hard to see a new set of high court judges reverse the order by another. It appears a matter of time before Assange is on a flight to the US, likely within the year.

Yorkshire cricket racism row: The England and Wales Cricket Board has finally charged the Yorkshire county cricket board with racist behaviour following a complaint earlier by Pakistani cricketer Azeem Rafiq. The ECB has charged Yorkshire with “bringing the game into disrepute”. Rafiq has welcomed the move, as an opportunity to bring some closure for him and his family.

Among those believed to be charged is former England captain Michael Vaughan. He has denied the charges against him but was earlier stripped of his position as an expert commentator after the allegations surfaced. Rafiq gave evidence earlier also before the Parliament’s digital, culture, media, and sport select committee. “It has been a long two years since I went public about my experiences, but I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again,” Rafiq said in a statement.

Ballooning inflation: It may be hard to believe around the world just how bad the cost of living is becoming in Britain. A BBC survey indicates that more than half the British people are skipping meals, and buying less food. More than eight in ten are worried about the rising cost of living. This in fact raises questions about the two in ten who appeared to have said they are not worried about the rising cost of living.

Inflation is expected to be above 11 per cent this year. Lifestyle changes are on to meet that challenge. The survey found that 82 per cent of people are saving by turning lights off, 70 per cent by turning electrical goods off standby, two-thirds are eating out less than before, more than half have used a household appliance less, half have used less transport, and close to half have gone shopping at some cheaper place.

