London Diary: Explosive Revelations in Sweden's Nord Stream Pipeline Damage Probe

Sabotage found: We have always known this from Day One, and investigations have suggested this already, but we now have final and firm evidence from Swedish investigators that it was an explosive that ripped through the Nord Stream gas pipelines on September 26. Swedish investigators have found traces of explosives at the site, confirming that this was an act of sabotage.

Four holes have been found in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines supplying gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. Last month Danish authorities reported in preliminary findings that they had seen traces of explosives. Sweden and Denmark have been conducting an investigation jointly.

But the big unanswered question remains, who blew up the pipelines? On that the Swedish prosecutor’s office offered no comment, nor has word come from the Danes. We’ve had the inevitable blame game. Russia has been blamed, and the Russian defence ministry said last month that it was British naval personnel who blew up the pipelines, an allegation that Britain denies.

What is apparent is that it would not be in Russian interests to have blown up that pipeline. But that of course on its own is not evidence of anything one way or another.

That sinking feeling: Britain is living out a bleak reality these days that’s far removed from the image of Britain that much of the world carries. Forget the political mess that’s now thankfully over. All that was almost entertainment before the hard problems, and the hardship that Britain is enduring.

Britain is going through its biggest fall in living standards on record, household incomes are set to fall 7 per cent over the next few years. Britain is officially in recession, and forecast officially to sink deeper into it.

Inflation is going through the roof, interest rates are higher, and now after the autumn financial statement taxes are higher, though there is more support for the less well-off, and of those there are millions. But that support will be more than offset, and upset, by inflation, interest rate rises, and the huge rises in energy costs due from April. And the higher taxation on the better off could demotivate a push for growth, and send investment money elsewhere. The budget of sorts has been a balancing act, the trouble with balancing acts is that it’s so easy to fall from them.

