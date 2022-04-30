​London Diary: Lessons for India in Pakistan's Reaction to UK Report on Human Rights Abuses

Playing it cool: A House of Commons parliamentary report into human rights abuses in Pakistan has some lessons for India. The report found a prevalence of widespread abuses we’re all familiar with. That the blasphemy law is misused to settle personal scores, that the persecution of Christians, Hindus, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and other minorities is tragically too common. The report recommends that the Foreign Office sets a policy to pressure Pakistan towards correction.

The lesson for India is the extent to which Pakistan media have reported this, or the Pakistani government reacted to it. On both counts there is very little; such reports are largely inconsequential and have little to say that is new.

This proportionate response, or lack of it, contrasts wildly with the hysteria built up in Indian media every time someone in the British parliament has anything to say about India. British parliamentarians have of course every right to say what they choose on any subject that interests them. What they say changes nothing. About time India stops jumping every time a British MP speaks.

Bong connection: In a British India diaspora dominated by Gujaratis and Punjabis, a Bengali success is unusual, and much welcomed. Particularly when it’s Rima Chatterjee, the first Indian mayor of Barnard Castle town in the north. She sits in the town council as an elected representative, though she has another faithful following at the Old Well Inn she runs, where she serves up beer with what many of her constituents find to be finger-licking great Indian food.

That food has acquired the distinction of a distinguished Bengali flavour. As it happens the bulk of ‘Indian’ restaurants across Britain are run by Bangladeshis. Their Sylhet-like touch to North Indian food is not what Rima Chatterjee offers. A true connoisseur of Bengali food knows the difference, and the British are learning it.

Reaching for the skies: Why is this such a Punjabi idea? An airport for drones doing deliveries and air taxi services. Certainly, it is Ricky Sandhu’s idea, and he has set up an ‘airport’ in his hometown Coventry in the Midlands. This is the first such in the UK.

The airport for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and drones has been named ‘Air-One’. Why does that sound Punjabi too? The ‘airport’ is currently open to public viewing. It has been described as a “prefabricated vertiport designed for both rapid assembly and disassembly".

