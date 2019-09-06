Take the pledge to vote

London High Court Judges Reject Challenge to UK Parliament Suspension

The court granted permission for the case to go to the Supreme Court for an appeal on September 17.

AFP

Updated:September 6, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
File photo of British PM Boris Johnson.
London: The High Court in London on Friday rejected a legal challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to order the suspension of parliament from next week.

The "claim is dismissed," Ian Burnett, the most senior judge in England and Wales, told the court after the challenge supported by former prime minister John Major.

But the court granted permission for the case to be go to the Supreme Court for an appeal to be heard on September 17.

The case was brought by Gina Miller, a leading campaigner who previously won a Supreme Court bid to force the government to seek parliamentary approval before triggering the two-year negotiating process with the EU.

"My legal team and I will not give up the fight for democracy," Miller said outside the court after the hearing.

"We stand for everyone. We stand for future generations... To give up now would be a dereliction of our duty," she said.

