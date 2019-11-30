London Knife Attack Suspect was Convicted in Terror Charges in 2012: Police

London: A man suspected of stabbing two people to death in a terror attack on London Bridge was a former prisoner convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the man, who was shot dead by officers after the Friday attack, as 28-year-old Usman Khan, saying they were not actively seeking any other suspects in relation to the incident.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement.

Khan was known to authorities and linked to "Islamist terrorist groups", a security source told British domestic news agency Press Association.

The attacker, who was believed to be wearing a hoax explosive device, wounded three other people before he was tackled by passers-by and shot dead by police in the heart of the British capital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.