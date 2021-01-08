London Mayor Declares Major Incident Over COVID Hospital Pressure

LONDON: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.

“Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point,” he said. “One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19 . If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.”

