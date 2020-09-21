London Mayor Khan Urges Swift Action To Halt COVID-19 Spread

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants fast action to halt the worsening spread of COVID-19 in London, a spokeswoman for Khan said on Sunday, adding that it was better to move too early than too late.

“The situation is clearly worsening,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Khan would meet council leaders on Monday and any London-specific lockdown measures would be recommended to ministers following that.

“The Mayor wants fast action as we cannot risk a delay, as happened in March. It is better for both health and business to move too early than too late.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor