London Mayor Sadiq Khan Calls US Prez Donald Trump a 'Poster Boy For The Far-right'
Earlier on Monday, Trump had lashed out at Khan, calling him a 'stone-cold loser' after the mayor criticised the British government for inviting the US president for a state visit.
File photos of Donald Trump and London mayor Sadiq Khan. (REUTERS)
London: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday Donald Trump was a poster boy for far-right activists all over the world, continuing a long-running spat with the US President.
"Surely we should be saying 'listen, you know, you do realise you're a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world," he told Sky News in an interview, citing Trump's policies on Muslims and immigration centres.
"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump had said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London on Monday.
