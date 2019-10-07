London Police Arrest 21 Climate Activists as Protesters Block Roads Ahead of 'Widespread Demonstrations'
The capital's Metropolitan Police say the arrests on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance took place Saturday and Sunday.
Police officers detain an activist at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
London: London Police say they've arrested 21 climate change activists over the past few days as the Extinction Rebellion group attempts to draw attention to global warming.
The arrests come as protesters in Berlin and Amsterdam blocked roads ahead of what is being described as widespread demonstrations. Further protests are taking place Monday in London.
The group's protesters have succeeded before in disrupting life in London in hopes of gaining attention to their cause.
In April, members of the group blocked several London roads and bridges during 10 days of action designed to alert the public and politicians to the "climate emergency." Extinction Rebellion wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025. (AP)
