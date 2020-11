London Police: Car Crashes Into Police Station, No Injuries

LONDON: London police say a car has crashed into a police station in north London, but no injuries have been reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station has been evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 p.m. The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s incident. The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor