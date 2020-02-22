English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
London Police Charge Homeless Man with Mosque Stabbing

Suspect Daniel Horton stabbed London Central Mosque's muazzin Raafat Maglad during daily prayers on Thursday. London police quickly ruled out a terror motive.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
London: London police on Saturday charged a 29-year-old homeless man with causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an illegal knife he used to stab a mosque leader during prayers.

Maglad was treated at a London hospital and returned to the mosque for Friday's evening service with his arm wrapped in a sling, "I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him," Maglad told reporters on Friday.

"To me, as a Muslim, I don't need to put any hatred in my heart." Several regulars at the Regent's Park area mosque in northwest London said they had seen Horton attend a few services in the past year.

Horton will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court for a preliminary hearing later Saturday.

