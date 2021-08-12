CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » World » London Police Chief Says Prince Andrew Sexual Abuse Case is Under Review
1-MIN READ

London Police Chief Says Prince Andrew Sexual Abuse Case is Under Review

Andrew, the Queen's second son, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 over his friendship with Epstein. (Reuters)

Andrew, the Queen's second son, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 over his friendship with Epstein. (Reuters)

London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a US federal court this week.

London's top police official said Thursday that the city's police department is reviewing its files but no opening an investigation of Britain's Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a US lawsuit.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a US federal court this week.

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material," Dick told British radio station LBC. “No one is above the law."

Giuffre's lawsuit accuses the prince of sexually assaulting her in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II's four children, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

RELATED NEWS

We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas," the police chief said Thursday. "We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously.

Giuffre alleges that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew. Her suit says she had sexual encounters with the prince in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and that he knew she had been trafficked by Epstein, who killed himself while jailed and awaiting trial in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 12, 2021, 17:43 IST