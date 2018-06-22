English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Claiming to Have Bomb Arrested at London's Charing Cross, Rail Station Evacuated
"The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station," British Transport Police said on Twitter.
Image for representation only.
London: British police said on Friday they had arrested a man at London's Charing Cross railway station who claimed he had a bomb.
"A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."
Footage on social media showed a large police presence including armed officers at the station which handles services to the capital from southeast England.
Britain is on currently on its second highest threat level of "severe", meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.
According to The Telegraph, there is still a heavy policy presence at the scene.
Commuter David Sim said, "Sat on a train at Kennington for 20 minutes. Incident at Charing cross, reportedly. Armed police on the tracks so power turned off." Scotland Yard said they were called to assist the British Transport Police at Charing Cross train station following a report of a man "acting suspiciously".
The northern line is currently closed and its twitter account said: "There is currently no southbound service from Camden Town to Kennington via Charing Cross, due to a customer incident.
"Northbound trains are also not calling at Charing Cross." No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
(details awaited)
