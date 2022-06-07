London View: Boris Hangs On, But Now Less A Peacock, More A Lame-duck PM

Boris Johnson stays Prime Minister of Britain after winning the no-confidence vote against him— that’s the headline result for now. The result also tells us how inadequate headlines can sometimes be.

For months, the number of MPs from his own party who wanted him out has hovered around 15 to 20. Fifty-four were needed to trigger the vote of no-confidence. Since February their numbers came nowhere near that. And now just the day after the long weekend celebrating the Queen’s diamond jubilee, all of 148 Conservative MPs voted against him, just 32 short of the number needed to topple him.

Just an hour or two ahead of the vote on Monday, BBC was reporting that 45 Conservative MPs had spoken publicly against their leader. That would mean that at least nine MPs who had signed against Boris Johnson confidentially did not speak against him. That now appears minor hypocrisy. BBC commented on Monday that it would be seriously damaging to Johnson if that number of his opponent MPs could rise near the 100 mark. That makes 148 a serious blow, even though 211 voted for him.

Conservative leaders loyal to Johnson seem to have seen it coming just ahead of the vote. An ally of the PM was quoted as describing party MPs as a “bunch of lying snakes”. But a rather unusual development could have triggered a higher opposition to Johnson, even if it did not turn out to be enough to unseat him.

Turn of events

A crowd of royal supporters, the very soul of the Conservative party, booed Johnson as he stepped into St Paul’s Cathedral for the thanksgiving ceremony for the Queen’s platinum jubilee on Saturday. It was the most vivid sign that Tory supporters could be turning away from Johnson’s leadership of the party — and taking their votes away with them. That message was sure to hit home among a number of MPs very quickly.

The vote came rapidly. It was announced suddenly on Monday morning and held the same evening before the opposition build-up could gather yet more. Johnson wrote letters directly to each of the 359 Conservative MPs — a lot of letters to write in a day. More of those were disregarded than the PM could have hoped for, though he wrote enough to keep his job.

In the end, for now, Boris Johnson won the vote, but with quite a kicking from 40 per cent of his MPs. This is unprecedented. Former prime ministers Teresa May and Margaret Thatcher were out soon after losing the confidence of fewer numbers. Johnson has said he will stay and “get on” with the job. Following the publication of the full Sue Gray report into the partygate two weeks back, Johnson urged his MPs to put that all behind and to “move on”. That only led to many more moving against him.

More challenges

At the least, his leadership will now lack conviction. The vote has taken the shine out of his position, it’s taken the bounce out of his style. It has brought him a spell of survival. Under party rules, Johnson cannot face a vote of no confidence for at least a year.

But challenges in some form are not just possible but appear certain. Sir Graham Brady, who heads the 1922 Committee that manages Conservative MPs, has said that despite this result, challenges to Johnson’s leadership are “technically possible” within a year.

The first challenge is really a public vote of confidence or the lack of it, and is just two weeks away. Two by-elections are due on June 23. Were the Conservative party to lose those, the upsurge of opposition to Johnson from within will undoubtedly rise. It would be a warning sign that Tory MPs could risk losing their own seats.

It helped Johnson no doubt that his opponents found no single significant challenger. In the weeks ahead a number of challengers are bound to emerge. And his own party MPs will be preparing to undercut their leader more than the opposition Labour can. And these are already close to half the number of Tory MPs.

In an uncomfortable departure from his usual peacock-like ways, Johnson now looks much like a lame-duck prime minister. Johnson believes no doubt that he has been given a lease of time to work some magic, but given the speed of the rising opposition he faces, he appears to have more faith in his own magic than do most others.

