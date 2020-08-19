LONDON VIEW | British Govt's Policy to Determine Results Amid Pandemic Brings to Fore Deep-rooted Class System

All the mess over school results in Britain this year has produced a result that has long been known, but never declared quite as institutionally as now.

The result shows just how deeply Britain’s old class system is in place that feels almost like a caste system.

Outbreak of the novel coronavirus ruled out exams this year, so the government devised a formula to determine results based on a combination of teacher assessments and average performance of a school over recent years.

The second count proved less innocent than it might at first seem. It systemised a difference going back generations where private schools (called public schools for the reason that anyone from the public can join if they pay) have always done far better than state-funded schools.

A private school costs typically Rs 25 lakh a year, a state school is free; the first is clearly for the elite, the second for the rest with no money for private schooling.

That pupils from private schools do far better on average surprises no one. That elite breeds elite is accepted as a way of life. The divide begins at school.

Private schools clearly invest far more in educating children than do government-run schools, and it shows in the results. The government found a way of ensuring that the difference shows in this year’s results as well. It came up with an applied algorithm that found a way to override teacher assessments.

Once the results were out, it turned out that the algorithm reduced teacher assessments for two in five students. It enhanced weightage given to the typical average of a school.

From a way of life, the split surfaced into a decision by the government - the results depended substantially on the kind of school that children went to, determined by how much money or how little parents have.

The algorithm left no room for an attempt by a school to improve its results, it made no allowance that an individual student from a relatively poor background going to a free school may do far better than someone else in that school, or in a private school for that matter.

Assessment by teachers was limited on the grounds that they may get too generous with students, and eventually rejected for close to half.

The school results this year formalised a divide that goes back generations. Of the 55 prime ministers of Britain so far, 20 went to Eton, Britain’s most famous private school, seven to Harrow.

Twenty-eight of the prime ministers went on to Oxford, 14 to Cambridge. It’s their way of government that took the decisions that produced the results this year. Boris Johnson went to both Eton and Oxford.

Journey from Indore to London & Challenge Ahead

Rajesh Agrawal did his bit -- selling web designing services after graduating in Indore back in 1999. Struggling to improve his monthly income of Rs 5,000, he got on to a plane two years later the first time in his life to fly to London aged 24.

He is now as he says, “deputy mayor of the greatest city in the world” working alongside Mayor Sadiq Khan since 2016.

He worked at first in a small foreign exchange firm before setting up his own in 2005 “that became quite successful,” he told a meeting of the Indian Journalists Association in London this week.

The move into politics came later but not much later. He joined the Labour Party and by and by, found himself as deputy mayor with particular charge for promoting London business. Which of course makes these particularly challenging times.

London is, he says, disproportionately hit by the fallout from the Covid shutdown. Central London depends heavily on tourism, hospitality and leisure, and so the suffering is more than some of the outer areas of London recovering a little faster.

The footfall in West End is 65 percent down, he says. About 1,20,000 work usually in Canary Wharf -- less than 10,000 have returned.

And so is the case with the City of London, the financial district of London. Passengers on local trains are still 70 percent reduced, he says, buses used by the poorer sections of people are down to half of usual capacity.

People aren’t travelling enough, and with social distancing there won’t be room for them. With two metres of distancing the local trains can run to just 15 percent capacity; at one metre distancing one still cannot run to more than 25 percent capacity.

London is limping, and business in London is limping. It’s the job of Our Man from Indore to make that better.