London View | Here's What Britain is Getting Wrong, and Kerala Did Right to Combat Virus Outbreak

A chilling warning presented by a leading medical expert to the British Parliament on Friday this week is not likely to remain a warning – or chilling – just for Britain.

He has warned on the basis of new scientific modelling that eight to ten waves of the coronavirus epidemic could follow this one.

And if this is only a first wave that’s not to be the last, the Indian approach appears far more promising in limiting deaths than the British way so far, or that of the US.

The Indian approach follows the South Korean model of tracing and isolating coupled with testing, even if India has managed only a small fraction yet of an ideal extent of testing.

Within India, Kerala has shown remarkable success even with relatively low levels of testing.

If South Korea has become the gold standard for the world, Kerala has to be the gold standard for India. And if more waves of this viral outbreak are to follow, what Kerala has been doing successfully may need to be multiplied and repeated.

“This is not one epidemic,” Prof Anthony Costello of University College London's Institute for Global Health, and former Director at the World Health Organisation, told Citizens TV’s Covid Report in line with evidence presented to the UK Parliament on Friday this week.

“This is a cycle of epidemics that are going to hit us which start in particular areas, particularly cities.”

Britain appears to have got off to a massively wrong start. The official death toll, for a start, and no, it’s not just the Chinese putting out misleading figures.

The real death toll in the UK could be far higher than the announced numbers because the list contains only deaths in hospitals and not at homes and in care homes.

Prof Costello says Britain should expect to see 40,000 to 50,000 deaths through this wave of the viral outbreak. And if this is only the first of 10 waves, and the same pattern were to continue, “multiply that by 10 and you know what you get”.

It will take a “protective shield” of the South Korean kind to withstand deaths from further outbreaks, Prof. Costello says. Unless, of course, a vaccine is found and administered to all in the world before those next waves hit, an optimism few scientists share.

As of today, South Korea has seen four infections per million people; Britain has seen 170 per million, and the difference rises by the day.

“What worries me is that on March 12, we put out this kind of herd immunity policy, we said it’s going to take a while to damp down and we’ll stop all contact tracing in the community,” Prof. Costello says.

“That’s when 97 percent of the community population didn’t have any infection and many people lived in areas where it really wasn’t a big problem. We removed that protective shield and we haven’t reinstated it.”

He told a parliamentary committee on Friday that “we were too slow with a number of things.”

Now, he says, “We should be working night and day to restore community protection” ahead of the next cycle in order to “damp it down the way Korea did and that we failed to do.”

Britain abandoned contact tracing, it kept its airports open - and still does - and “our scientific advisory group said doesn’t bother with testing.”

“The UK,” he said, “did not analyse or model the effect of testing because they were told we didn’t have the capacity and they didn’t think about it.”

With close to a thousand deaths a day now, and those are just the official figures, people across Britain are paying with their lives day after day for the mistakes of the Boris Johnson government.

Tracing and isolating is the one path that Indian officials have pursued aggressively following on from early airport closures and a lockdown.

This virus needs a Sherlock Holmes more than a doctor to contain its spread. Kerala has been particularly quick in those ways. The positive cases that surfaced were studied, the movements of carriers and suspected carriers anticipated after studying their personalities and lifestyle, leading on to tracing and isolating their contacts. Painstaking but productive.

Kerala’s Health Minister KKShaiaja ordered screening of arriving international passengers way back in January; in London, they still don’t do this. The state’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, ordered what was effectively a lockdown weeks before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Among the most effective steps taken anywhere in the world. Kerala’s success is now the stuff of medical legend in dealing with the virus.

Kerala may not be able to prevent outbreaks, any more than South Korea or any other country can. What South Korea can do, says Prof. Costello, is to put in place a community protective shield “to stop the outbreaks when they occur and damp them down.”

Kerala is the other place that’s shown how this can be done. If Britain and the US are not to get it wrong yet again, they would do well to cancel some internal meetings coming up and replacing them, virtually of course, with talking to, and listening to, the right people in Seoul and Thiruvananthapuram.