London View: Rishi Reaching Point of No Return

As feared by Rishi Sunak supporters from the start of his campaign, Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have the last word in this race. It’s not a word Rishi Sunak wants to hear.

The choice between the two candidates is not primarily one between one’s economic policy and the other’s; it’s far more raw than that. It is that Liz Truss remained loyal to Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak brought him down. And given Boris Johnson’s continuing and immense popularity in the Conservative Party, surfacing at hustings after hustings, the vote would go to the one who stayed with him, not to the one who stabbed him.

This could be almost more the decisive point of decision than the more obvious one that Rishi is a Hindu of Indian origin married to a rich Indian national who has saved on paying tax in Britain because she is a rich Indian national. Either way, it’s the fundamentals loaded against Rishi. Once the vote goes away from Rishi Sunak, it doesn’t really matter what turned it away.

That it is going against him is not in doubt. Nobody within the party appears to have been waiting to hear the last from the two candidates at the final hustings in London this week, nobody seems to think that even a fraction of the 12 hustings were ever necessary. That has made August the most pointlessly extended month in British politics for some time. A cartoon in the Daily Telegraph has someone informing a couple of lost chaps hidden away in a forest that the good news is that the second world war is over, and the bad news that the Tory election is not.

Desperate

A desperate Rishi Sunak is looking for second best: a place in Liz Truss’s cabinet. He is not likely to get it. Not after not just opposing Truss, but ridiculing her for offering “fairy tale” solutions by way of tax cuts. Such is Rishi Sunak’s desperation to continue to find some place away from the back benches, that he has tried to turn to Boris Johnson for support – to the Prime Minister he brought down. It hasn’t worked.

Rishi Sunak admitted at the hustings in Cheltenham that he had both messaged and tried to call Boris Johnson but that Johnson had not answered or responded in any way “perhaps not surprisingly”. But disappointingly for sure. The plural was telling; that Sunak had tried again and again to reach Boris Johnson, who clearly does not want to know him any more.

Asked at an event in North Wales whether Rishi had tried to reach him and whether he had indeed not responded, Boris Johnson replied: “That’s one of those Westminster questions that doesn’t change the price of fish. There are plenty of things that do change the price of fish, not least the price of energy, but that’s not one of them.”

That fishy reply was making clear that Boris Johnson was not denying either that Rishi had tried to reach him or that he had chosen not to respond. That spells political death for Sunak. Liz Truss is Boris Johnson’s protégé, not his puppet. But she is unlikely to take a decision to reward Rishi with something a respectable second to the top job that he lost out on. It was an official close to Johnson in Downing Street who had remarked a month back that Sunak had proved “a treacherous bastard”.

Nowhere

That would leave Rishi Sunak politically nowhere, unless Truss still takes the unlikely option of finding a place for Rishi on the front benches. Some of that failure would arise from where he comes from and what he looks like, and does not. He could have outdone the best and that still would not mean that Britain is ready for a brown Hindu from India to become its prime minister. But to add to that handicap for a start, Rishi Sunak has not helped himself by taking his decisions the way he did, and running the campaign as he has.

A failed prime ministerial candidate can never sit comfortably on the back benches. But that is the place Rishi Sunak is headed for – unless those he has opposed, removed, and run down were to decide unexpectedly to reward him nevertheless.

