London View: Sunak Has The Better Argument, Truss The Better Chance

On the face of it, this is a contest for prime ministership of Britain on conflicting economic policies in which Liz Truss has offered immediate tax cuts, and Rishi Sunak cuts only down the line after tackling inflation first. Sunak’s arguments make economic sense. Truss offers more immediate appeal.

That appeal is working for Truss for now. She is well ahead of Sunak in opinion polls on who will win the contest. That Sunak’s stand is sound but less appealing clearly works against him. So does the timetable of the contest.

Sunak’s hope is that in debate, his arguments will prove so very invulnerable to attacks by Truss, that he can correspondingly demolish Truss with so much ease, that he will come across naturally as the choice for the sensible with the simultaneous hope that most Tory members will vote sensibly. There isn’t much time for that optimism to take root.

A series of hustings have been planned for Conservative party members right across the country beginning this month-end. That is where both candidates will argue face to face to win over attending Conservative members. The difficulty is that party members will get their voting papers at the start of August, and most hustings will take place through the rest of August. It is widely expected that most members will cast their votes early after receiving their papers, rather than wait to hear the arguments one way or another.

Sunak has one big opportunity to fight Truss off in argument before that, in a public debate on BBC on Monday evening. It’s his one big chance to see off Truss and her promises on tax.

Challenge

Sunak goes to town with arguments that seem rooted in common sense, not just widely agreed economic wisdom. That in the middle of soaring inflation you don’t offer tax cuts and increased government spending as a way to reduce inflation. Such a move, if foolhardily attempted, is almost certain to bring the opposite. Sunak has called Truss’s way a fairy tale and just some lovely talk. But he has just this one big chance to come across as so very convincing as to erase Truss’s substantial poll lead.

But that would still be victory only on the face of it. It presupposes that a majority of Conservative voters that do cast their vote are prepared to be guided by the better argument and to go for the better policy. Sunak’s fundamental difficulty, and this goes beyond timetables, is that he is fighting dark forces that could make the invincibility of his argument irrelevant.

Race

Straightaway Sunak is, well, an Indian-looking Brit. A very open Hindu, he wears a mauli. He lights lamps outside his home on Diwali for all to see. His wife is an Indian citizen. His daughter is a Kuchipudi student. Truss is white and blonde, and, increasingly under the advice of some image consultants no doubt, dressing and coming across as a latter-day Thatcher with policies to match.

If Britain turns out to be ready for a Prime Minister who looks like Rishi Sunak, it would be a Britain that would have progressed far beyond what many believe it has. It’s remarkable that Sunak has come so far into the race already. It was made possible by a substantial if not overwhelming vote among party MPs who are on average likely to be more progressive in their views than the average grassroots Conservative party member.

Sunak’s Indian appearance and his Hindu beliefs are not factors that anyone is going to debate publicly. That’s not the British way, not at least the way the British like to show the world. But who can say that this is therefore a non-issue, or even that it is not the first issue? Much of Britain by the looks of it is not ready for the Obama moment by way of Rishi Sunak.

And there is yet more darkness for Sunak to overcome behind the scenes. He is up against Boris Johnson who is backing Truss primarily in order to see Sunak out. A Downing Street official had said earlier that Rishi Sunak had been “treacherous” in bringing down a leader who had built him up. Johnson is rousing all the support he can among party members against Sunak. And Sunak is up against a policy that promises more money into the pocket for now, against a former PM out to get him, and against just the way he appears.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here