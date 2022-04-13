London View: Yes, Prime Minister, You Broke The Law

There’s something to be said for a country where a small force of junior police officers can fine the Prime Minister, where the questions would all be for the Prime Minister to answer, and none for the junior police officers. That is a view primarily for an outsider looking in from a country where such a development would be unlikely, or outright impossible.

Within Britain, the police announcement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined, along with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, is an outrage. This is the first time that a serving Prime Minister of Britain has been found guilty of breaking the law. Not all of Boris Johnson’s breezy brashness can undo that.

Johnson says he has paid the fine, offered a “full apology”, and announced he is getting on with the job at hand. So, unsurprisingly, no resignation.

Perception

The law he broke could be minor or major depending on who looks at it and how. Minor certainly to the extent that the Prime Minister is not being booked for burglary or anything worse. But the offence here is not against a person, or a few persons; it is against a whole nation that he led.

Day after day the Prime Minister lectured the nation on the importance of lockdown rules. And day after day he reminded them they would face police action if they broke the rules. These were no minor rules; they stood to enforce conduct in matters of life and death. Britain saw more deaths through the pandemic than any other European country.

And now the police have confirmed that the Prime Minister himself broke those rules he was announcing, and broke them at the very place he was announcing them from. His defence was that he did not know he was breaking the rules – that he had announced.

His second defence was that he was at a party without knowing it was a party. A cake was cut, wine was passed around, a birthday song was sung by many present – but the PM did not know he was at a party, even if he wasn’t there very long.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was at this party too, and he too is being fined. Besides the Prime Minister’s wife who brought the cake and assembled the party guests. Britain today confronts the question of whether Boris Johnson can simply talk his way out of this, as he does out of one hot spot after another, cover the issue with pressing distractions – Ukraine comes readily – and then just give people time to forget and move on.

Elections

The delay has already placed partygate on the backburner politically and dropped it from the hot debate it was earlier this year. The revolt among MPs from the Conservative Party has been limited. The number who wrote expressing a lack of confidence in their leader never did reach that figure of 54 required to trigger a no-confidence motion.

Publicly now he has Ukraine engaging him. The dramatic visit to Kyiv did much of the PR for him that it was always intended to. The visit did its bit to take Johnson closer to the Churchillian mode he has set out for himself. But the converse could be developing to an extent too. The more Johnson is seen wiggling out of a tight spot, the angrier some people seem to get with him.

At the Westminster level, Johnson will no doubt manage. The police announced a fine but were kind to the extent that they did so with Parliament in recess through the Easter break. After Ukraine comes his visit to India soon. He expects to return with the announcement of a trade deal, to show that Brexit is working. Partygate would then seem a minor matter in the past that has been ended formally with a fine and an apology.

But people may well have the last word, and within weeks. Elections to the local councils are due May 2. A strong Conservative vote would be a sign that people have forgotten and forgiven. But any setback would be a sign that the MPs backing Johnson will consider their own re-election in danger. Such a perceived danger could shift loyalties very quickly. The shadow of partygate has not quite lifted yet. In some ways for Boris Johnson, it never will. Churchill did not go down in history for breaking domestic laws.

