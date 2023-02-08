President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain carrying a gift, and left carrying away a far larger gift. The gift, presented to the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, was the helmet of a distinguished pilot of the Ukrainian air force. The gift that Zelenskyy announced he would leave with is a pledge of more fighter planes.

That announcement followed on from an announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier that Britain had agreed to train Ukrainian pilots in NATO-standard fighter jets. Britain would of course not train pilots for planes they were never going to fly. Zelenskyy spelt out what the British announcement earlier only implied.

Zelenskyy was in Britain looking for planes. And he talked planes with Prime Minister Sunak, with senior military leaders from Britain and even with King Charles. As Zelenskyy said, his word to King Charles would be that the King of Britain is an air force pilot, and in Ukraine, every air force pilot is a king. Zelenskyy did not forget to thank his British hosts for tea as well – he is a President who clearly knows the power of symbolism.

That oneness extended all the way back to former British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill. Zelenskyy recalled being invited to sit in Churchill’s chair on a visit to the war rooms in October 2020. He said he understood the meaning of sitting there later – that bravery can take you through the most unimaginable hardships to then reward you with victory. The message was simple: a oneness with Churchill’s Britain and with Churchill himself in fighting forces of what Zelenskyy repeatedly called evil. He went on to speak of Ukrainian air force pilots as the “few”, recalling Churchill’s famous reference to British pilots in World War II.

Zelenskyy pressed on at length with his demand for fighter aircraft in his address to parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, through the course of which he was cheered uproariously. Freedom, he said, needs wings.

The Churchillian parallel found commonality with the former prime minister and a biographer of Churchill, Boris Johnson, who was naturally prominent among the MPs at Westminster Hall. Zelenskyy singled Boris Johnson out; the two are of course on first-name terms. It was Boris, he said, who spotted the extent of the Russian aims well before the rest of the world understood how to react.

Zelenskyy was careful also to thank Rishi Sunak, or just Rishi, as he called him. A careful balance between thanking a former and a current prime minister of Britain. Zelenskyy clearly would be aware of the continuing tussle between the two.

The new pledges from the UK in the direction of equipping Ukraine with top-class fighter jets marks another first from Britain under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sunak has led an international, and specifically NATO commitment now to training Ukrainian pilots to fly NATO-class fighter jets. It comes after that other first from Britain – the commitment to sending tanks. That was a decision that set the other countries’ commitments rolling in – Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, and Abrams from the US.

A lot of ‘Nos’ have been turned into ‘Yeses’, led by Britain.

And through President Zelenskyy’s surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday, Britain topped up its commitments further to training for Marines and for other Ukrainian forces: it plans to train as many as 20,000 Ukrainian troops this year.

President Zelenskyy’s visit brought specific military advances, but underlying the armour and the training lay hugely significant political messages.

Primarily a message to Vladimir Putin, that in taking on Ukraine he is really taking on the might of NATO. That is still short of NATO boots on the ground or NATO aircraft in Ukrainian skies. A significant difference no doubt but it is NATO missiles, their armour, their air defence systems, and their intelligence that are the fist holding Putin back. And at this moment particularly, strengthening Ukraine into holding back the anticipated new spring offensive from Russia.

Putin is being given the message that the more he seeks to push his forces into Ukraine, the harder he will be hit back. That message was delivered firmly when Zelenskyy visited Washington to address Congress on Capitol Hill. It is followed up now with his address at Westminster Hall.

But the triumph for Rishi Sunak is not without its domestic political message – that Boris Johnson may have taken the lead in supporting Ukraine earlier but Sunak is not falling behind in backing and arming Ukraine now.

