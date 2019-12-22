Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

London's Iconic Big Ben Could Chime to Mark Brexit Day on January 31

The famous clock-cum-bell on the banks of the river Thames, housed within the Elizabeth Tower of the Houses of Parliament complex, has not been ringing out its regular bongs during an ongoing renovation programme.

Sumedha Kirti | PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
London's Iconic Big Ben Could Chime to Mark Brexit Day on January 31
The Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, is the most photographed building in Britain. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Ben STANSALL)

London: London's iconic Big Ben is likely to mark Britain's exit from the European Union by ringing out chimes on January 31, the Brexit deadline, according to a media report.

The famous clock-cum-bell on the banks of the river Thames, housed within the Elizabeth Tower of the Houses of Parliament complex, has not been ringing out its regular bongs during an ongoing renovation programme. However, it can be temporarily revived to mark special events by the approval of a committee headed by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

"It will be a significant moment and people will do different things, and if the House wishes to do that [Big Ben chimes], so be it. I certainly won't personally block anything," Speaker Hoyle told 'The Sunday Telegraph'.

Last year, the committee chaired by Hoyle's predecessor John Bercow had blocked a bid for Big Ben to chime on the UK's originally intended Brexit Day of March 29, 2019.

More than 50 MPs have signed an early day motion (EDM) calling for Big Ben to ring out at 11 pm on January 31. The 160-year-old Elizabeth Tower, which houses the bell popularly known as Big Ben, is currently undergoing a whopping 60-million pounds refurbishment, and its regular chimes have been silenced to protect the hearing of construction workers.

The bell was last rung this year in November to mark Remembrance Sunday which honours soldiers killed in the World Wars and is next set to ring out at midnight on December 31 to mark the New Year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram