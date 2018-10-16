GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lonely Man Buys Dog for Company, Turns Out to be Rat Known for Culinary Delicacy

The small, black 'dog' was actually a bamboo rat, a rodent that lives in southern China, mostly feeds on bamboo, and is a bit of culinary delicacy in Guangdong province.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
Not knowing how to care for a bamboo rat, the man decided to give his pet away. (Picture: Shanghaiist)
New Delhi: A Chinese 'dog-owner' was a worried man till recently. His chubby little pet had some distinct features, unlike other canines. It didn't grow hair, neither did it run. Perturbed by its un-doglike traits, the man decided to investigate the matter. What he stumbled upon next nearly blew his mind.

According to Shanghaiist, the small, black 'dog' was actually a bamboo rat, a rodent that lives in southern China, mostly feeds on bamboo, and is a bit of culinary delicacy in Guangdong province.

The post stated that the Chinese office worker was lonely and hence, decided to buy himself a small pet dog for companionship. However, as time went by, he started to have his doubts about the animal. The man then posted pictures of his pet online, asking fellow netizens to help him determine just what kind of animal it was. Eventually, the truth about his pet was revealed.

The Chinese man had bought the tiny black puppy cheap from a dealer, according to a viral WeChat post picked up by Btime.com. At first, he found the chubby little thing adorable. But, as it grew bigger, he began noticing some distinctively un-doglike traits.

Not knowing how to care for a bamboo rat, the man decided to give his pet away. The report further said that this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. On other occasions, people have been fooled when their 'puppy' turns out to be a bear.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
