'Long List' of Countries Not Doing Enough Against Coronavirus, Says WHO
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. (Image: Reuters)
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva he was concerned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face."
The World Health Organization warned Thursday that a number of countries were not taking all the the steps needed to fight against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
