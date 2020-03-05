English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

'Long List' of Countries Not Doing Enough Against Coronavirus, Says WHO

Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva he was concerned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face."

  • AFP Geneva
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
The World Health Organization warned Thursday that a number of countries were not taking all the the steps needed to fight against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

