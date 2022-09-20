‘Long-term Investments in Sri Lanka’s Key Sectors Will Support Recovery, Growth’: Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Tuesday said that it remains supportive of Sri Lanka in several ways including through long term investments from India in the nation’s key economic sectors.

Statement by the Spokesperson of @IndiainSL in response to media queries regarding report on no further financial support from India. We have seen the relevant media reports. We would like to emphasise that India has extended unprecedented bilateral assistance amounting (1/6) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) September 20, 2022

India also highlighted that bilateral development cooperation projects between both nations which are valued at $ 3.5 billion are ongoing. India said the projects in this regard will help in Sri Lanka’s early economic recovery and growth.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka in a series of tweets also said that it has come across reports which said India would not extend further financial support to its neighbor which is recovering from an economic crisis. India said that the government has ‘extended unprecedented bilateral assistance’ which amounts to $4 billion.

close to USD 4 billion this year for ameliorating the difficulties faced by the people of Sri Lanka. India has also advocated to other bilateral and multilateral partners supporting Sri Lanka expeditiously in its current economic difficulties. We have also noted (2/6) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) September 20, 2022

“India has extended unprecedented bilateral assistance amounting close to USD 4 billion this year for ameliorating the difficulties faced by the people of Sri Lanka. India has also advocated to other bilateral and multilateral partners supporting Sri Lanka expeditiously in its current economic difficulties,” the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

the conclusion of a Staff Level Agreement between IMF and Government of Sri Lanka. Its further approval within IMF is contingent upon, inter alia, on Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability. We continue to be supportive of Sri Lanka in all possible ways, (3/6) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) September 20, 2022

In the tweet, the High Commission said that it has taken note of the conclusion of a Staff Level Agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Sri Lankan government. Earlier in September, the IMF and the Sri Lankan government agreed on a staff-level agreement to support Sri Lanka’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $2.9 billion.

in particular by promoting longterm investments from India in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka for its early economic recovery and growth. In addition our bilateral development cooperation projects in Sri Lanka, which cumulatively total about US$ 3.5 bn, are ongoing. (4/6) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) September 20, 2022

“We have also noted the conclusion of a Staff Level Agreement between the IMF and Government of Sri Lanka. Its further approval within the IMF is contingent upon, inter alia, on Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability,” the Indian High Commission said.

The High Commission also pointed out that Sri Lankan citizens are availing scholarships for higher education and skills training from premier Indian institutes. It said that these aspects of the bilateral ties also will contribute to the revival of the Sri Lankan economy.

“Sri Lankans also continue to avail of scholarships for higher education and skills training in premier Indian institutions. These aspects of our close and long-standing cooperation with Sri Lanka also contribute to the efforts for addressing Sri Lanka’s current economic difficulties,” the High Commission tweeted.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here