Lopez Obrador Calls For U.S. To Fix Immigration Status Of Mexican Migrants

MEXICO CITY: The incoming administration of U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden should give legal immigration status to Mexicans who are currently working in the United States, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

“We have been proposing that our countrymen who have been working for years should be regularized, contributing to the development of that great nation,” Lopez Obrador said in his regular daily news conference.

Lopez Obrador wished Biden well ahead of his inauguration later in the day, saying he hoped the event was peaceful.

