Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Billionaire Rick Caruso Earns Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ Endorsement

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his support and recommended Democratic party’s mayoral candidate for Los Angeles Rick Caruso on Tuesday, Fox News reported citing the Hollywood Reporter.

Several high-profile names have backed Caruso including actors Chris Pratt, Gwyneth Paltrow and rapper Snoop Dogg. Caruso is a billionaire real estate developer who campaigned against incumbent fellow Democrat Karen Bass accusing her of going soft on corruption in the city council, homelessness and rising crime.

The polls show that Karen Bass is leading but pollsters from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found out that despite a slim lead there were also 13% of the respondents who remain undecided who to vote for.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a full digital/mobile page takeover on The Hollywood Reporter (maybe they’ve done it before and I’ve just missed it). But here’s Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos asking people of LA to vote Rick Caruso for Mayor of Los Angeles on Nov. 8th. pic.twitter.com/GDliFru1L3 — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) November 6, 2022

Media professional and podcaster Julia Alexander posted a tweet showing Sarandos’ letter backing Caruso.

The Netflix co-CEO in his letter called Caruso ‘the Democrat I’ve been waiting for’. He also appealed to Los Angeles residents to back Caruso if they are tired over how ‘the homeless population lives in this city, the filth that goes uncleaned, the corruption in city hall, shrinking law enforcement and rising crime and now, the threat of even high taxes.’

“The entire machine of the Democratic Party had aligned for a candidate that is part of the very system that is failing this city,” Sarandos wrote.

Crime has been a major electoral issue this season and Sarandos also called for strict action on crime. His mother-in-law philanthropist Jacqueline Avant was killed in 2021 during a burglary at her Beverly Hills home.

Caruso has also served as a former president of the Los Angeles Police Commission and was a Republican for two decades before becoming an Independent in 2011. He switched back to the Republican party once more in 2016 and then switched back to being an Independent in 2019. He has been a member of the Democratic party since 2022 and joined the outfit shortly before he declared he would be running for mayor.

Caruso spent about $13 million assembling more than 400 workers to canvas for him and go door-to-door pushing people to vote and till Tuesday, Caruso spent $26 million on TV, radio and digital ads.

Earlier in the day, Twitter chief Elon Musk said to ensure balance the people should vote for the Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

