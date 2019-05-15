English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lost US Passport in Austria? Americans Can Go to McDonald's For Help
Under a new partnership, outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy.
The logo of McDonalds is seen outside a shop in Vienna in Vienna, Austria (Reuters)
Loading...
Vienna: Lost and hungry for help? American citizens who find themselves in distress in Austria can now seek support at an unusual address -- McDonald's.
Under a new partnership, outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy, it said on Facebook.
"Staff (at any McDonald's in Austria) will assist them in making contact with the US Embassy for consular services," the embassy wrote.
Consular services include reporting a lost or stolen passport or seeking travel assistance, the post said.
The US embassy did not immediately return a request for comment if Austria was the only country offering such services at McDonald's.
Facebook users commenting on the post wasted no time in coining terms such as "McVisa" and "McPassport".
While some hailed the move as "awesome", others seemed less impressed.
"Because apparently we are too incompetent to look up the us embassy online??" one user wrote.
Under a new partnership, outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy, it said on Facebook.
"Staff (at any McDonald's in Austria) will assist them in making contact with the US Embassy for consular services," the embassy wrote.
Consular services include reporting a lost or stolen passport or seeking travel assistance, the post said.
The US embassy did not immediately return a request for comment if Austria was the only country offering such services at McDonald's.
Facebook users commenting on the post wasted no time in coining terms such as "McVisa" and "McPassport".
While some hailed the move as "awesome", others seemed less impressed.
"Because apparently we are too incompetent to look up the us embassy online??" one user wrote.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results