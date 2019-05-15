Take the pledge to vote

Lost US Passport in Austria? Americans Can Go to McDonald's For Help

Under a new partnership, outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy.

AFP

Updated:May 15, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Lost US Passport in Austria? Americans Can Go to McDonald's For Help
The logo of McDonalds is seen outside a shop in Vienna in Vienna, Austria (Reuters)
Vienna: Lost and hungry for help? American citizens who find themselves in distress in Austria can now seek support at an unusual address -- McDonald's.

Under a new partnership, outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy, it said on Facebook.

"Staff (at any McDonald's in Austria) will assist them in making contact with the US Embassy for consular services," the embassy wrote.

Consular services include reporting a lost or stolen passport or seeking travel assistance, the post said.

The US embassy did not immediately return a request for comment if Austria was the only country offering such services at McDonald's.

Facebook users commenting on the post wasted no time in coining terms such as "McVisa" and "McPassport".

While some hailed the move as "awesome", others seemed less impressed.

"Because apparently we are too incompetent to look up the us embassy online??" one user wrote.
