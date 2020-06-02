Suicide Bomber Targets Mosque in Kabul's Fortified Green Zone, 2 Dead, 2 Hurt: Official

A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing two people, including the mosque's prayer leader, and wounding two others an Afghan official said.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said the bomb targeted the Wazir Akber Khan Mosque around 7:25pm, when worshippers had gathered for evening prayers.

Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Niazi was one of two people killed in the attack, Arian said. He was wounded in the attack and died later at a hospital. Niazi was a well known cleric who was active as Friday prayer leader at the mosque.

According to reports, the mosque is accessible from inside the fortified Green Zone, where several embassies and international offices are located.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has been active in Kabul in recent weeks and has in the past carried out attacks inside mosques in Afghanistan.

Taliban insurgents have never carried out an attack inside of a mosque.

IS claimed responsibility for the roadside bomb attack against a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul on Saturday, killing two employees of the station.

Attacks against worshippers have increased in Afghanistan: Last month, an unknown number of attackers stormed a mosque in northern Parwan province, killed 11 worshipers and wounded several others.