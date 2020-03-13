English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Louisiana Declares Emergency, Becomes First US State to Postpone Democratic Primary Over Coronavirus

Ohio and Florida are set to hold primaries.

Ohio and Florida are set to hold primaries.

The move comes just days before four other states,which have reported COVID-19 infections hold primaries.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
Share this:

Louisiana declared an emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic and postponed its April 4 Democratic primary, the first state to do so with the battle for the party's presidential nomination still undecided.

"The law provides for extraordinary measures to be taken when facing disasters," Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.

"Today I have certified that a state of emergency exists," The move comes just days before four other states which have reported COVID-19 infections hold primaries, including Ohio and Florida.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story