Louisville To Announce Settlement In Breonna Taylor Shooting - Courier Journal

The city government of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce on Tuesday a financial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in March, the Courier Journal reported.

The “substantial” settlement will be accompanied by police reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, the Courier Journal said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed in March when Louisville police burst into her apartment using a so-called “no-knock” arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves.

The attorney for Taylor’s family, Ben Crump, said on Twitter a “major update” in the case will be announced at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) at the Louisville mayor’s office, and that the family will speak.

A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

