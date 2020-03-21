Love, Revolution, Culture: On World Poetry Day 2020, Learn the Significance of Poems

New Delhi: The World Poetry Day is observed on March 21 each year. This year, the day falls on Saturday.

The initiative is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Poetry Day can be aptly called as a time to appreciate and support poets and poetry around the world.

One can introduce their children to the world of poetry on this day, as a way to mark the celebration. Cafes and bookstores observe the day by organizing events to showcase the work of various poets.







World Poetry Day 2020: History

The UNESCO designated March 21 as the World Poetry Day in its 30th session held in Paris in November 1999.

The first World Poetry Day was held on March 21, 2000. It was done to recognize the role of poetry in art and culture.

Poetry has been used as an important expression, be it for support, protest, revolution, war or love.







World Poetry Day: Significance

The day promotes a return to the oral tradition of poetry recitals. It also establishes the association between poetry and other forms of expression, including painting, dancing, songs.

Poetry remains an expression, which is relevant throughout ages. Be it the 18th century or today, poetries can be recited over years with the same importance and significance.

Celebrate the day by exploring the poet within you!