English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lt Gen Asim Munir Appointed Head of Pakistan's ISI
Munir has also served as the commander of the Force Command Northern Areas and was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz—the second highest civilian award—earlier this year.
(Photo from www.ispr.gov.pk)
Loading...
Islamabad: Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed on Wednesday as the new chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI, the Army's media wing announced.
Munir, who previously served as the head of the Military Intelligence (MI), was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General by the Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
He replaces Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.
Mukhtar assumed the office of the Inter-Services Intelligence director general in December 2016.
Munir has also served as the commander of the Force Command Northern Areas. He was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz—the second highest civilian award and honour given to both civilians and military officers of the Pakistan armed forces by the Government of Pakistan—in March 2018.
The Army also announced several key top-level transfers after army chief promoted five major generals to the next rank last month.
Munir, who previously served as the head of the Military Intelligence (MI), was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General by the Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
He replaces Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.
Mukhtar assumed the office of the Inter-Services Intelligence director general in December 2016.
Munir has also served as the commander of the Force Command Northern Areas. He was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz—the second highest civilian award and honour given to both civilians and military officers of the Pakistan armed forces by the Government of Pakistan—in March 2018.
The Army also announced several key top-level transfers after army chief promoted five major generals to the next rank last month.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...