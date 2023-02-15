Several flights of Lufthansa airline either got delayed or cancelled after Germany’s flagship carrier experienced an IT outage worldwide, the company said on Wednesday. It added that the reason behind the fault was still unclear.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, “There is a group-wide IT system failure."

Stranded passengers at several airports across Germany waited to check in and took to Twitter to share the issues faced. They posted photos and videos of chaos at several airports on social media.

Passengers reportedly said the IT outage disrupted the entire check-in process and the company was unable to digitally process passengers’ luggage.

The spokesperson further said the Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, was working intensively to solve the problem.

In a tweet, Lufthansa said, “Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers."

⚠️Important information on flight disruption: As of this morning the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage, caused by construction work in the Frankfurt region. Unfortunately, this has led to flight delays and cancellations. We are working on -— Lufthansa (@lufthansa) February 15, 2023

It comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports expected to lead to major disruptions.

Confirming the technical glitch at Lufthansa, Frankfurt Airport tweeted, “Please check the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey. We also recommend that you check in as early as possible for your flight."

German news agency dpa said that all of Lufthansa’s domestic flights were cancelled and travellers were asked to move to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.

(with inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here