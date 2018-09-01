English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Luxury Vehicles of Pakistan's PM House to Be Auctioned on September 17
The fleet of luxury vehicles includes eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model, three 5000cc SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model. The list also contains four Mercedes Benz cars of 2016 model. Two of them are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles. There are 16 Toyota cars.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan government has decided to go ahead with the sale of luxury surplus vehicles of the Prime Minister House under the austerity drive of the new government, said a report on Saturday.
A list of the luxury vehicles has been prepared to be sold during an auction set for September 17 at the Prime Minister House. The fleet of luxury vehicles includes eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model, three 5000cc SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model, the Dawn reported.
The list also contains four Mercedes Benz cars of 2016 model. Two of them are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles. There are 16 Toyota cars. One of them is 2004 Lexus car, one 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 Land Cruisers. Eight cars range from 2003 to 2013 models, the report said.
Apart from these, four bullet-proof Land Cruiser vehicles of 2015 model are also up for auction. There is one Honda Civic 1800cc car and three Suzuki vehicles, including two Cultus cars and one APV, all of them are of 2013 model. The list also includes a 1994 model Hino bus, it said.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his swearing on Aug 18, moved into a modest three-bed room house of his military secretary along with two servants. He had announced that he would not be staying in the sprawling PM House which has a staff of 524 and fleet of 80 vehicles, keeping his pledge to cut down the expenditure of the cash-strapped government.
