‘Lying All The Time’: Taiwan Foreign Ministry Schools Chinese Envoy To UN In Tweets

The Taiwan ministry of foreign affairs lashed out at China’s permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva on Friday for a tweet where he claimed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. “Taiwan is a province of China. Political tricks of “Taiwan’s contribution to or role in global health and pandemic response" will, by no means, justify its representation in (international organisations).”

Lying all the time! You might as well claim the moon. The TRUTH is the #PRC has no jurisdiction over #Taiwan. Our future won't be dictated by the communists in #Beijing. BTW, we #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 & you lie down with #Russia. JW https://t.co/dkmiLUeXo4— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) March 26, 2022

The Taiwan ministry of foreign affairs shot back at China with a reply to the tweet. “Lying all the time! You might as well claim the moon. The TRUTH is the (China) has no jurisdiction over Taiwan. Our future won’t be dictated by the communists in Beijing. BTW, we stand with Ukraine and you lie down with Russia. JW,” the foreign ministry said.

China is accused of obstructing Taiwan from attending global health debates during the coronavirus pandemic. Taiwan alleges that China has prevented the nation from attending the governing body of the World Health Organisation meeting as an observer status at the World Health Assembly.

The German Marshall Fund of the United States in a paper titled ‘The Distortion of UN Resolution 2758 and Limits on Taiwan’s Access to the United Nations’ points out that China embed its officials in agencies related to the United Nations, who in turn prevent participation of Taiwan in these forums.

“The PRC’s ability to do so can be attributed to its disproportionate influence within the UN system—attained through a variety of means such as specialised funding schemes, the signing of memoranda of understandings (MOUs), and embedding PRC nationals across all levels of UN staff as well as outside it,” the paper authored by Jessica Drun and Bonnie S. Glaser said.

“The PRC has over time seen success in normalising its stance on Taiwan within UN institutions and in getting a plurality of countries to back its views—which then bolsters its argument that there is an international consensus on its claim to the island,” the paper further highlighted.

Taiwan has been lauded for its handling of Covid-19 pandemic despite sharing a border with China, whose own zero Covid-19 approach has seen large fissures as it fails to address a surge fueled by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

