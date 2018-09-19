English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Macron to Meet Trump, Iran's Rouhani at UN in New York Even as Iran Faces Fresh Sanctions by US
The meetings come as Macron and other European leaders try to salvage a landmark 2015 accord to curb Tehran's nuclear programme, which Trump pulled the US out of last May.
File photo of US President Donald Trump with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Loading...
Paris: President Emmanuel Macron will separately meet his US and Iranian counterparts, Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani, during the UN General Assembly in New York next week, the French presidency said Wednesday.
Macron will meet Trump on Monday afternoon before having dinner with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
On Tuesday, the French president will address the assembly and hold talks with Rouhani, an Elysee Palace official said.
The meetings come as Macron and other European leaders try to salvage a landmark 2015 accord to curb Tehran's nuclear programme, which Trump pulled the US out of last May.
Trump has signalled that he might be willing to meet with Rouhani as well, after re-imposing sanctions against Iran last month.
A new round of even harsher sanctions is set to go into effect in November targeting Iran's vital oil sector.
The sanctions have hit Iran's economy hard since foreign companies can no longer operate in the country without running the risk of being targeted by US penalties.
The US accuses Iran of destabilising the Middle East by pursuing missile development and its intervention in conflicts in neighbouring countries including Syria and Yemen.
Iranian officials have repeatedly indicated they have no plans to hold talks with Trump when the general debate opens at the assembly on Tuesday.
Macron will meet Trump on Monday afternoon before having dinner with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
On Tuesday, the French president will address the assembly and hold talks with Rouhani, an Elysee Palace official said.
The meetings come as Macron and other European leaders try to salvage a landmark 2015 accord to curb Tehran's nuclear programme, which Trump pulled the US out of last May.
Trump has signalled that he might be willing to meet with Rouhani as well, after re-imposing sanctions against Iran last month.
A new round of even harsher sanctions is set to go into effect in November targeting Iran's vital oil sector.
The sanctions have hit Iran's economy hard since foreign companies can no longer operate in the country without running the risk of being targeted by US penalties.
The US accuses Iran of destabilising the Middle East by pursuing missile development and its intervention in conflicts in neighbouring countries including Syria and Yemen.
Iranian officials have repeatedly indicated they have no plans to hold talks with Trump when the general debate opens at the assembly on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets 3 Star in Crash Test Safety Rating, Less Than Tata Nexon; Watch Video
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- Vasu: Hong Kong Alert India to Potential Banana Peels on Road to World Cup
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted Prior to India Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...