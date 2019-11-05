Macron, Xi Jinping Agree to 'Irreversibility' of Paris Climate Accord as US Formally Exits Pact
The agreement comes after the administration of President Donald Trump said on Monday it filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate change.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Reuters)
Shanghai: French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a pact that includes wording on the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate accord, an official from the French presidential office said on Tuesday.
The agreement comes after the administration of President Donald Trump said on Monday it filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate change.
The move is part of a broader strategy by Trump to reduce red tape on American industry, but comes at a time scientists and many world governments urge rapid action to avoid the worst impacts of global warming.
Speaking to reporters in Shanghai accompanying Macron who is on a state visit to China, a French presidential office official expressed regret at the U.S. move.
"We regret this and this only makes the Franco-Chinese partnership on the climate and biodiversity more necessary," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
"The text that will be signed tomorrow includes a paragraph on the irreversibility of the Paris agreement."
Macron and Xi are due to hold a formal meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.
Macron is in Shanghai attending a major trade fair, where Xi will give the keynote address.
China and France pledged at this year's G20 summit to "update" their contributions against climate change beyond their current ones to reflect "their highest possible ambition".
The 2015 Paris climate agreement encourages countries to make stronger pledges if they are able to do so.
China aims to bring emissions to a peak by "around 2030" and raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its total energy mix to 20% by the end of the next decade, up from 15% in 2020.
The United States is the first country to say it will withdraw from the deal, but 10 countries have also failed to ratify it, including Turkey.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yami Gautam On Being Trolled For Calling Chandigarh Her Hometown
- Pakistan's Railway Minister Says 'Exploding Breakfast' Led to Train Fire that Killed 73
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw