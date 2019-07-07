Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madrasa Head Teacher Arrested in Bangladesh for Raping Two, Molesting Half a Dozen Children

Abul Khair Belali, also an imam at a nearby mosque, was arrested Friday at the Kendua girls' madrasa after an 11-year-old student told her parents she had been raped by him

AFP

Updated:July 7, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madrasa Head Teacher Arrested in Bangladesh for Raping Two, Molesting Half a Dozen Children
Representative image.
Loading...

Dhaka: A religious school's headteacher has been arrested for allegedly raping two girls and sexually molesting another six children under his care, Bangladeshi officials said Sunday.

Abul Khair Belali, 33, is the second principal of a madrasa -- a religious school -- to be arrested this week for allegedly raping students.

Belali, also an imam at a nearby mosque, was arrested Friday at the Kendua girls' madrasa after an 11-year-old student told her parents she had been raped by him, police chief Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said.

The school is also used as a dormitory by around 15 girls from the surrounding villages.

"On Saturday, he admitted that he raped at least two girl children aged eight and 11 and sexually molested another six girl children," Rasheduzzman told AFP.

The incident sparked protests in Kendua, roughly 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Dhaka, with hundreds of people marching through the main street demanding punishment for the headteacher.

It comes after police last week arrested another madrasa head over alleged child rape in Fatulla, and two high school teachers in the central industrial town of Narayanganj for allegedly raping 20 students.

Rights groups raised concerns about the spike in the number of rape and sexual assaults in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation.

The Manusher Jonno Foundation, a local rights group, published a report in April saying 433 children were raped last year. Most were aged between seven and 12, it said.

The arrests have also raised questions on the safety of students in Bangladesh's thousands of residential madrasas, where mostly poor pupils live under the care of their teachers.

"We have noticed an alarming rise in sexual abuses of children, including the rapes of male children, in madrasas in recent years," Abdus Shahid, head of the Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum, a children rights group, told AFP.

He said "a culture of impunity" is partly to blame for the rise in sexual violence in the country, as only a few cases end in convictions.

The latest arrests come months after Bangladesh was shaken by the murder of 19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi, burned to death on the alleged orders of the madrasa headteacher after she refused to withdraw a sexual assault charge against him.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram