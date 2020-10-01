Madrid To Obey New Virus Rules But Will Fight Them In Court

Police officers speak to people at a checkpoint at Orcasitas station in the Orcasitas neighbourhood in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Spain's health minister has pleaded for the third time in four days for tougher measures in the capital. The national government wants to see existing restrictions against the spread of the virus extended to the entire city while regional officials say that time is needed to see if the current limitations have an effect and that drastic measures would further hurt Spain's economy. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID: Madrid will carry out a national order restricting mobility in large Spanish cities with rapid virus spread but its regional president announced Thursday she will fight the Spanish governments resolution in the courts because she deems it arbitrary.

Spains official gazette on Thursday published the Health Ministry order that gives the countrys 19 regions two days to implement limits on social gatherings and shop opening hours and restricts trips in and out of any large cities that have recorded a 2-week infection rate of 500 cases per 100,000 residents.

Countrywide, only Madrid and nine of its suburban towns met the criteria as of Thursday.

Spain’s central government and regional officials in Madrid have been at odds for weeks over how to respond to the pandemic while the spread of the virus in the Spanish capital surged to the highest level in Europe’s second wave of infections.

The center-right Madrid government has resisted the stricter measures in the city of 3.3 million and its suburbs for fears of damaging the economy. Regional chief Isabel Daz Ayuso also claims that Spains national left-wing coalition is targeting Madrid for political reasons and disregarding her efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

This government is not in rebellion, she said Thursday, pledging to comply with the national order but adding that she would take it to court to defend the legitimate interests of the people of Madrid so that the measures conform to the regulations, to the reality, so they are objective and fair.

Speaking at the regional assembly, Daz Ayuso said her challenge was to avoid a return to the queues of hunger and unemployment that she blamed on the national Socialist government.

